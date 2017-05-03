The Dom Giordano Show: Gene Simmons, Senator Pat Toomey and Jack O’Neil | May 3

9:00-Anarchist group vandalizes areas of Philadelphia in an attempt of anti-gentrification.
9:35-Gene Simmons joined discussing his appearance at this year’s Comic Con in Philadelphia.
9:45-Two Jersey Shore towns hurt with construction.
10:00-Penn State Professor, Karen Bettez Halnon, joined to give an update on the controversial artwork of the frog crucifixion.
10:10-Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on newborn son wasn’t the right move according to Matt Lewis.
10:45-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing health care and the budget spending bill.
11:00-Jack O’Neil joined discussing his candidacy for Philadelphia District Attorney.
11:35-Rush Limbaugh to Vice President Pence, Why not just shutdown the government now?