The Dom Giordano Show: Gene Simmons, Senator Pat Toomey and Jack O’Neil | May 3

May 3, 2017 12:01 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Anarchist group vandalizes areas of Philadelphia in an attempt of anti-gentrification. 

9:35-Gene Simmons joined discussing his appearance at this year’s Comic Con in Philadelphia.

9:45-Two Jersey Shore towns hurt with construction.

10:00-Penn State Professor, Karen Bettez Halnon, joined to give an update on the controversial artwork of the frog crucifixion.

10:10-Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on newborn son wasn’t the right move according to Matt Lewis.

10:45-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing  health care and the budget spending bill.

11:00-Jack O’Neil joined discussing his candidacy for Philadelphia District Attorney.

11:35-Rush Limbaugh to Vice President Pence, Why not just shutdown the government now? 

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch