Report: New Jersey 4th In Drinking Water Violations

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — An environmental advocacy group says New Jersey ranked fourth of all the states in the number of people served by water systems that had some type of violation in 2015.
A report released Tuesday by the National Resources Defense Council indicates most violations in New Jersey and elsewhere were related to missed monitoring deadlines instead of health violations.
State water quality officials say the database itself has many flaws, and a violation notice doesn’t mean that quality sampling didn’t take place.
The NRDC compiled the report through data released by the Environmental Protection Agency.
