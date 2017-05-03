Illegal Immigrants From Berks County Deported To Honduras

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A mother and her 5-year-old son were deported from a Pennsylvania detention center on Wednesday, and Senator Bob Casey is working to get them back on American soil.

They are illegal immigrants, but Casey believes they are no harm to society.

Senator Casey sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, asking him to intervene.

“I think we should concentrate on those who are a threat to society. Not 5-year-olds. It doesn’t make any sense at all,” Casey told Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Before mother and son were put on a plane, they called a detention center in Berks County home for the last 500 days. They were found on the southern U.S. border.

Casey, along with 21 members of Congress, is asking for Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to release others currently detained. Casey says he lobbied the Obama White House to release the families with no luck. Casey says he spoke to White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus on Wednesday about the situation.

“He so far is the only administration official to get on the phone with me and I’m glad he did,” Casey said.