Sidney Crosby Leaves Game 3 After Taking Hit To Head

PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 3 of his team’s playoff series against Washington after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

The Penguins were in Washington’s end of the ice when Niskanen crosschecked Crosby across the face with his stick. Crosby was skating by Washington goaltender Braden Holtby when he turned and faced Niskanen.

Sidney Crosby actually took a stick to the head before getting hit by Niskanen, here's the slo mo pic.twitter.com/BSekuxjUbP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 1, 2017

Niskanen raised his stick and hit Crosby flush. Crosby was on the ice in obvious pain for several minutes before exiting slowly under his own power.

Niskanen was given a five-minute major penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct.

On Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show, a caller called Crosby a “golden boy.”

“He’s the best player on the planet and he got planted in the face,” Al Morganti told the caller on the 94WIP Morning Show. “Sidney Crosby is the stud of athletes in America today. He got whacked in the face with a high stick and the league and the sport is worse off for it. Grow up.

“It’s nice to have a villain…this guy plays as hard as anybody.”

Crosby entered the game tied for second in scoring for Pittsburgh with 11 points, including two goals in Pittsburgh’s Game 1 victory over Washington.

The Penguins said Crosby would be evaluated overnight.

“This group has so much character and talent that we’re able to endure the injuries,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the game. “We did it again tonight. We’ll continue to do it. I think these guys are just great character guys. They never look for an excuse.”

The Capitals went on to win the game 3-2 in overtime. The Penguins still lead the series two games to one.