Top 3 Tuesday: Secrets To A Successful Yard Sale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Are you looking to do a little spring cleaning and make a few bucks while you’re at it? Yard sales are great way to do just that!

3 On Your Side’s Jim Donovan reveals the secrets to a successful yard sale.

If you have dishes you never eat from? Toys that don’t get played with or clothes that are never worn, you might have lots of CRAP. Wait! That’s an acronym!

“What crap means is clutter that robs anyone of pleasure,” said professional organizer and author Vali Heist.

Heist says it’s easily identified.

“If it’s getting in your way, it’s no longer useful or you don’t find pleasure in it, you’re not honoring things that should be honored, it might be crap and you might want to get rid of it,” said Heist.

Yard sales or garage sales are a great way to help you rid your excess stuff while making some extra cash.

“If you’ve got a lot of stuff, you can probably make a good amount of money,” said Heist.

But first, you need to gather your items.

“Take a box and go around to each room and look at the things that are in your home,” said Heist.

And fill your box or boxes with all the things you’re certain you want to sell.

“I tell my clients, air on the side of keeping it if you really aren’t sure. Don’t put it out there because you know you don’t want to have regrets,” said Heist.

Next, organize your sale starting with advertising. Post signs in your neighborhood, online yard sale sites or in a local paper. And on sale day, remember to offer big bargains!

“It will go quickly, and it will go fast if you price it right,” said Heist.

She suggests spreading things out on tables and price each table instead of individual items.

“Everything on this table’s 50 cents, everything on this table is a dollar. Hang up the clothing and say all of the clothing is a dollar. It makes it a lot easier than getting a thousand stickers and starting to sticker everything.

Finally, if you don’t have the time or space for a big garage sale consider social media. Sites like Facebook offer a market place or even community yard sales where you can post items for sale.

“You meet at a central location at a parking lot or something that’s well lit and has surveillance cameras so that you’re not putting yourself in jeopardy,” said Heist.

The best day to hold a yard sale is Saturday and start early. Some bargain hunters are out as early as 7 a.m. and our expert says you should be wrapped up by noon. By the way, the hottest items to sell at a yard sale? Baby clothes and accessories, followed by toys.

Learn more from the Clutter Crew HERE.