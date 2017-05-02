School Officials Notify Parents On Netflix Show Raising Questions Among Students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local school counselors are getting a bit busier with students streaming a Netflix program on teen suicide.

13 Reasons Why tackles teen suicide, rape and bullying and students are watching and raising questions according to Dr. Jim Scanlon, Superintendent of the West Chester Area School District.

He notified parents about the show and its sensitive topics.

“I felt like it was important to send something out to parents if they haven’t watched it, maybe they want to or they should check out if their kids are,” he said. “There’s some information there that I think that particular with middle school students it’s important for parents to have a dialogue about.”

Scanlon added, “When it’s used properly with adult supervision I think you can help students and adults also recognize some of the signs that a teen might need some help, but if just left alone, kids can let their imaginations run away and not be able to process all that.”

He says students have been talking with school counselors about the issues raised, and Netflix has just placed additional warnings on each episode.