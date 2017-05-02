BREAKING: Crews Battling Brush Fire In Northeast Philly

School Board Meeting Held On Potential Restructuring Of Cherry Hill School District

May 2, 2017 11:17 PM
Filed Under: Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — News about a potential restructuring of the Cherry Hill School District drew hundreds to the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Rosa International Middle School is a big part of preliminary discussions surrounding the district’s 20-20 strategic plan.

An idea calls for the middle school to be transformed into a school just for sixth graders.

A Change.org page and Facebook group have been started to Save Rosa Middle.

The district says the strategic plan is focused on accommodating Cherry Hill’s changing demographics.

