School Board Meeting Held On Potential Restructuring Of Cherry Hill School District

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — News about a potential restructuring of the Cherry Hill School District drew hundreds to the school board meeting Tuesday night.
Rosa International Middle School is a big part of preliminary discussions surrounding the district’s 20-20 strategic plan.
An idea calls for the middle school to be transformed into a school just for sixth graders.
A Change.org page and Facebook group have been started to Save Rosa Middle.
The district says the strategic plan is focused on accommodating Cherry Hill’s changing demographics.