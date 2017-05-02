Police: 4 Suspects Arrested In Human Trafficking Of 14-Year-Old Girl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people are accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl and forcing her to have sex with multiple men for money.

Philadelphia police say they arrested four suspects in the alleged human trafficking and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. One suspect is still at large.

Police say the teen girl ran away from home on April 23 and got into contact with 18-year-old Shaikey Copper, who she considered a friend. The girl told police that Copper said he had some work for her to do, and that when he took her back to his place on the 4200 block of North 8th Street, he sexually assaulted her.

Police say Copper then took the teen girl to the home of 23-year-old Reggie Jamal Fields on the 1800 block of North 20th Street where 21-year-old Fantasia Gale posted an ad on a website offering sex with the teen girl for money.

Police say the suspects forced the victim to have sex with multiple men for money over the course of two days.

Police say when the suspects were asleep, the victim was able to get out of the house and walked to Temple Hospital where she informed investigators she was sexually assaulted multiple times.

On Tuesday night, police say they went to the 1800 block of North 20th Street looking for the offender’s vehicle, when they saw Gale and Fields exit the apartment. They were taken into custody.

Police say a search warrant was executed at Copper’s residence and he was also arrested.

Copper, Fields and Gale are facing several charges, including trafficking and false imprisonment, among others.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Shawn Jackson of the 2900 block of North 12th Street. Police are searching for 24-year-old Angelo Romero of the 1600 block of North Worrell Street.