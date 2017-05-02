Operation Dreamlift Takes Off To Disney For Its 30th Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the trip of a lifetime that many people do not have the opportunity to take. However, today is a magical day for some amazing kids from New Jersey.

Volunteer troopers from the New Jersey State Police are taking a flight to Disney World to spend the day with kids who have special needs.

“Operation Dreamlift” is an annual trip for children who are affected by chronic illnesses and have autism.

We will be live in 3 minutes at Operation Dream Lift as children board a plane en route to Disney World pic.twitter.com/xsRCdhNX5I — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 2, 2017

The Mercer County Dreamlift has been powered by Sunshine Foundation for 30 years and donations are collected through their website where donors have the opportunity to sponsor a special child and give them an experience of a lifetime.

As donations are still rolling in, the exact amount raised isn’t known yet.

“About 80 to 100 children and their caregivers were sent off today, so we had a full plane,” shared Jessica Greene, Development Manager of the Sunshine Foundation.

Mercer County Airport in New Jersey is where donors were able to see the smiles that they initiated with their contribution for this trip.

Children were helped on board their private airplane by police officers and other Sunshine Foundation volunteers.