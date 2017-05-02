Legendary Journalist Ed Bradley To Be Honored With West Philly Mural

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A favorite Philadelphia son who died in 2006 after a battle with leukemia is now being honored in a way that’s uniquely Philadephian.

The Mural Arts Program is working on a new project to honor legendary African American journalist Ed Bradley.

Bradley’s widow Patricia Blanchet said, “It’s an incredibly humbling and touching thing.”

She says having this mural is an amazing way to preserve her late husband’s legacy.

“Hopefully they’ll have a glimpse of just how much he accomplished,” said Blanchet.

For 26 years Bradley worked as a correspondent on the CBS News program “60 Minutes,” where he received dozens of the most prestigious awards in journalism.

It was LeRoy McCarthy’s idea to have a mural for Bradley depicting some of the brightest moments in his career.

“Hopefully this will inspire students, inspire the community, inspire Philadelphia,” said McCarthy. “One of the greats of Philadelphia to be honored in this manner is great.”

The mural will be painted in West Philadelphia, the same neighborhood where Bradley was born and raised.