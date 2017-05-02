Police: Purse-Snatcher Slices Victim’s Arm Attempting To Steal Bag

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A victim suffered cuts and severe bleeding after a woman attempting to steal her purse slashed her arm with a large knife.
Police say around 6:50 a.m. on April 27, a 41-year-old female was on the 100 block of South 60th Street in Philadelphia when she was approached from behind by the suspect.
The woman attempted to take the victim’s purse by slicing the strap with a knife. In the process, police say the victim’s left arm was slashed, causing severe bleeding.
After gaining possession of the purse containing bank cards and $30, police say the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black female, around 40 years old. She is 5’5”, with a medium build, and was wearing a dark-colored skirt, brown fur vest, dark-colored pants and knee high boots.
Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
