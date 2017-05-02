‘Fresh Prince’s’ Carlton Will Lead Ocean City’s Night In Venice Parade

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)— Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” will be the grand marshal of the Ocean City Night In Venice parade, officials have announced.
Ribeiro will lead the 63rd annual parade in July, featuring a celebration of music, fashion and culture on the rolling waters of the bay.
The notable actor began his career as a child, playing the lead role in the Tony-winning musical “The Tap Dance Kid and went on to released several dance/pop singles.
Ribeiro created the memorable character of Carlton Banks along side of Will Smith for six seasons of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” He is currently the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
Night in Venice weekend will also feature a concert by O-Town with Ryan Cabrera and “I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor.
To learn more about the event CLICK HERE.