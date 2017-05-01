NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman In Philly

May 1, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: Crime, death investigation, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a woman was found in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Police say tell CBS3 they responded to the 1400 block of Greeby St. for a welfare check after a 53-year-old woman had not been heard from in a week.

Upon arrival, police say they found the woman dead, suffering from face and neck trauma.

Police believe she has been dead for several days.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch