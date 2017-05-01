Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Woman In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a woman was found in Philadelphia on Monday night.
Police say tell CBS3 they responded to the 1400 block of Greeby St. for a welfare check after a 53-year-old woman had not been heard from in a week.
Upon arrival, police say they found the woman dead, suffering from face and neck trauma.
Police believe she has been dead for several days.
Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.