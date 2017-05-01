NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Weekend Box Office Report: ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ Takes 3 Straight

May 1, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the final weekend before the summer movie season commences, The Fate of the Furious drove to a third straight first-place finish, earning an estimated $19-million.

The new comedy, How To Be a Latin Lover, was the runner-up with $12-million.

The thriller, The Circle, with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, also debuting, finished fourth with over $9-million.

And fifth place belonged to the animated comedy, The Boss Baby, which took in $9-million.

Industry-wide totals were quite modest, but the big summer movie season kicks off next weekend with the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2.

