Treating Brain Injury With Circadian Rhythm Manipulation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Circadian rhythms dominate our lives. The most classic example is the sleep wake process in our body.

Just think about the impact that traveling different time zones can have on our circadian rhythm and our overall health.

Well, now there is a report in the journal Neurology which looks at circadian-related variations in body temperatures.

Researchers found these can be linked to arousal in people in vegetative or minimally conscious state.

This is important information because it suggests a possible role for circadian rhythm manipulation in the treatment of severe brain injury.

The theory is that the presence or absence of circadian rhythms, as well as variations in them, could help us learn more about the state of the patient as well as the potential for recovery.

Scientists are looking at how they can normalize circadian rhythms with the hopes it can help with treatment.