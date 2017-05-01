Traffic Restrictions On Parkway Due To NFL Draft Gradually Going Away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of those traffic restrictions in Center City related to the NFL draft went away today, but not all.

Traffic is once again flowing on the outer drives of the Ben Franklin Parkway. Traffic is also allowed on the Martin Luther King Drive onto the Parkway, and you can now take the Spring Garden Street exit off the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway to get onto the Parkway.

But inbound traffic on Kelly Drive is still being diverted at Fairmount Avenue, because the area in front of the Art Museum is still closed.

Crews hope to finish dismantling the NFL Draft stage and all the tents and related accessories, and re-open the entire Parkway by the end of the week.