Traffic Restrictions On Parkway Due To NFL Draft Gradually Going Away

May 1, 2017 9:44 AM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Ben Franklin Parkway, Mark Abrams, nfl draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of those traffic restrictions in Center City related to the NFL draft went away today, but not all.

Traffic is once again flowing on the outer drives of the Ben Franklin Parkway. Traffic is also allowed on the Martin Luther King Drive onto the Parkway, and you can now take the Spring Garden Street exit off the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway to get onto the Parkway.

Kenney Gives City High Praise For Draft Success: ‘I’m Proud Of Them All’

But inbound traffic on Kelly Drive is still being diverted at Fairmount Avenue, because the area in front of the Art Museum is still closed.

Eagles Stay The Course In Draft

Crews hope to finish dismantling the NFL Draft stage and all the tents and related accessories, and re-open the entire Parkway by the end of the week.

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch