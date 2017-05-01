Officials: Ballpark Bathroom Vandals Wanted In Northfield

May 1, 2017 8:54 PM
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS)—Authorities in Northfield are investigating after they say a ballpark bathroom was vandalized.

According to the City of Northfield Facebook page, the incident happened between Friday night and Saturday morning at the “tan” snack bar building at Birch Grove Park’s baseball fields.

Photos posted to the city’s page show trash that was apparently set on fire inside the bathroom.

No injuries have been reported.

The city says there was no major damaged caused.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northfield Police at 641-2832.

