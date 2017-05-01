Elderly Man Accused Of Licking Food Off Young Boy’s Fingers At Park

May 1, 2017 8:44 PM
Filed Under: Northampton

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Northampton are looking for a man accused of licking food residue off a 5-year-old boy’s fingers last Saturday.

The incident happened at the Northampton Municipal Park on Hatboro Road.

Investigators say the man was sitting at the picnic table next to the boy and his family. At some point, the 5-year-old interacted with the man and that’s when police say he licked the child’s fingers.

The suspect is said to be a white male in his mid-60s to mid-70s, with gray hair. He was last seen driving a white SUV.

If you have any information on this incident, please call police at 215-322-6111

