Travelers Who Target National Parks Generate Big Bucks In PA, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — National Parks are good for the economy! That’s according to a new report which shows millions of people visited the parks last year and spent lots of money while doing it.

Tours of national parks are conducted all year by school groups, families on vacations and tourism companies. And all those people need to eat, get a hotel or camp, buy gas and maybe do some shopping.

The National Park Service’s John Warren has the numbers for Pennsylvania.

“Over 11 million people visited national parks in Pennsylvania, said Warren. “They spent $516.4 million, and with the added economic benefits that were generated, the total benefit to the Pennsylvania economy is $724.4 million.”

Parks in the Philadelphia area include Independence National Park, the Edgar Allen Poe House and Valley Forge.

Warren says other sites in the state worth seeing include the Gettysburg, the Flight 93 Memorial, and the Delaware Water Gap.

For more information on parks you can visit in Pennsylvania click here.