Montco Townships Look To Use Tax Credit For Volunteer First Responders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Some Montgomery county communities are moving forward on recent state law that allows municipalities to offer tax credits to first responders.

Melissa Murphy Weber is chairwoman of Whitpain Township’s Board of Supervisors says she hopes the state law will help volunteer emergency services recruit and retain members.

“Without them the municipalities budgets would be far larger and the tax burden would be far greater on our homeowners,” she said.

She says in addition to the social benefits of being a volunteer, Whitpain Township’s propsed 20 percent tax credit for real property tax or 100 percent credit for earned income tax for first responders, will help recognize the sacrifices of the volunteers.

She says Whitpain Township will vote to extend the benefits Tuesday.

“There has been no push back at all, in fact the public has been applauding it,” she said.

Worcester Township is working on a similar measure.

The tax credits would only be for residents of Whitpain Twonship who volunteer in Whitpain township, but there is talk of reciprocity agreements as more townships come on board.