Gaming Console Turned Roach Motel: PS4 Owners Dealing With Bugs In System

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no secret that Sony’s PlayStation 4 is very popular among gamers. The company announced 50 million consoles were sold by the end of 2016. But it appears many customers are dealing with a system bug that has nothing to do with the software.

Kotaku reports game console repair experts are seeing a spike in cockroaches found living in PS4s.

It’s not uncommon for roaches to get into a video game console, but experts say the PlayStation 4 is particularly appealing for several reasons.

READ: Verizon Rolls Out Near-Gigabit Internet Speeds In Philadelphia

For one, there are more of them than other gaming systems like the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

The PS4 also has ventilation grates that are wider than those on the Xbox One and they’re located at the bottom of the console, making it very easy for the bugs to access.

Another big reason, repair professionals say, is the PlayStation 4 gets hotter than the Xbox One because of its internal power supply. Roaches love to nest in warm places.

Add them up and you get the perfect spot for a roach motel.

READ: Mayor Kenney Gives City High Praise For Draft Success: ‘I’m Proud Of Them All’

Experts say often times PS4s stop working and owners don’t know why. Well, it seems that when the roaches get inside, they are often melted on the super-hot power supply, or they leave feces or eggs there. That leaves fried roach goo on the machine, which can stop the system from turning on.

The problem is not only disgusting, it can be costly. Sony does not cover damage from insect-infested consoles, so customers have to turn to third-party repair shops to remove dead buds, sterilize the hardware and fix any broken parts.

Owners of the PlayStation 4 are advised to store the console up high and out in the open to help avoid any bug-related issues.