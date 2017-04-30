Crews Begin Parkway Cleanup Following NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The show is over, and now the cleanup begins.

Both the NFL and the Streets Department are working around the clock to breakdown the equipment surrounding the NFL Draft — and pick up after the thousands of spectators.

Forklifts, sweepers, and compact trash trucks swarm the Ben Franklin Parkway to wipe it clean of the NFL Draft

.@PhilaStreets Commissioner says most trash & debris leftover from #NFLDraft2017 will be picked up over weekend – definitely by end of week pic.twitter.com/dQGZbLAQfJ — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) April 30, 2017

“We removed about 52,000 pounds of trash,” so far, says Carlton Williams, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Streets Department. “The cleanup operation is going to be contingent upon breakdown and load-out of the NFL.”

Williams says as the NFL takes down the tents, vendor booths, trailers, fencing, and the stage. Workers will be following along, picking up any leftover trash.

“We have about 50 staff members working, which is equivilant to about 10-to-15 crews,” Williams said.

The outer lanes of the parkway will reopen first.

“By the end of the week, we hope to have the entire parkway back open, so there will be some delays in terms of traffic,” said Williams.

The entire cleanup is expected to last until May 7th — but Williams says a lot of the trash and equipment will be gone by the end of the week.

Residents who sees remaining ‘Draft trash’ are encouraged to call 3-1-1.