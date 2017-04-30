Black Pride Weekend Helps City Mend Fences With Minority LGBTQ Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials use Black Pride Weekend to help mend a fence with the black and brown LGBTQ community.

Discrimination from establishments in the Gayborhood is an issue minorities in the LGBTQ community have faced for years.

At times, the city has been criticized for what some say is a failure to address the issue.

But Mayor Kenney’s administration has listened to concerns, addressed discrimination issues, and, last Saturday, they even opened the courtyard at City Hall for a Black Pride party.

“It’s going to take some time to completely fix it, but I do think we’re on a great start,” said weekend organizer Jason Culler.

Culler says the city has helped them land venues for their celebration, something they’ve had problems with in years past.

“And I do believe that from here on out, we’re just going to continue to get bigger and better as long as the city continues to work with us. People love to see the best of Philadelphia,” said Culler

Organizers say the 18th annual Philadelphia Black Pride Weekend brought in thousands of people from all over the world.