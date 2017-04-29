Wawa Raising Money For Del. Fallen Trooper’s Family

BEAR, Del. (CBS) –– Celebrating a life gone too soon.

On Saturday, mourners from the Delaware community gathered at the Wawa where State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard lost his life.

Blue ribbons on mailboxes and circles of prayer – Those are just some of the ways the region is honoring the memory of the slain Delaware state trooper.

The Wawa where the fallen trooper was shot at re-opened Saturday and the company announced it’s donating $50,000 to the fallen trooper’s family. That donation is on top of a fundraising effort at all of its Delaware locations.

Wawa is also allowing a memorial to grow outside the location where Wednesday’s tragic events happened. It’s allowing people all over Delaware to pay their respects.

So far hundreds have come by, bringing balloons, flowers, and heavy hearts.

“It’s a small city that’s a state, everybody feels the pain,” said one woman who visited the memorial.

“I’ve been in tears for three days thinking about this young man and what happened to him,” added another memorial visitor, “I’m so sorry for his family for his little girl.“

People from all over the state, of all ages and all backgrounds, trickled in to pay their respects on Saturday.

Members of law enforcement even united with a group at the Wawa memorial, saying a prayer in the fallen trooper’s honor.

“As I walk through the valleys of the shadow of death I will fear no evil,” the group chanted aloud.

The day was somber, with some still wishing the impossible.

“I wish this did not happen. It’s a terrible situation,” said another memorial visitor.

On Wednesday, Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard was shot and killed in the Pulaski Highway Wawa parking lot, as he tried to pull over a suspicious car.

While the Wawa has re-opened, state and federal authorities still maintain a strong police presence outside a Middletown home.

The man who shot and killed Cpl. Ballard barricaded himself inside that house. It was his family’s house, and he was eventually killed following a 20-hour standoff with police.

The funeral for Cpl. Ballard is scheduled for Friday, May 5 at the Chase center on Riverfront in Wilmington.