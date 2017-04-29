Upcoming Black Arts Festival Announces 31 Days Of Programming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 33rd Annual Celebration of Black Arts festival kicks off in just a couple of days, and there’s 31 days of programming.

Valerie Gay is Executive Director of Art Sanctuary said, “We really want to be open and accessible.”

She says their mission is to use the power of Black Art to transform- and build communities.

So every year the non-profit produces a month long festival that hosts film screenings, art exhibitions, open mic nights, musical performances, an awards gala, and a day long literary and arts conference of workshops.

“This is truly a day where everyone in the family can come out — the adults can come to the workshops and the kids can come too and experience a day of art making, which is really fun too,” she said.

The Celebration of Black Art Festival runs May 1 through May 31.

For the full schedule go to artsanctuary.org.