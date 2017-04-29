Tevin Farmer Wins But Suffers A Setback In The Process

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — This wasn’t exactly the way Tevin Farmer envisioned Saturday night to go. The world-class super featherweight, fighting at the Liacouras Center with Joel Embiid sitting at ringside, beat gutsy Arturo Santos Reyes by a unanimous 10-round decision, but tore his right biceps in the process.

The injury will probably set Farmer, who moved to 25-4-1, with 5 KOs, back probably four months. Farmer, who extended his winning streak to 18-straight fights, tore his biceps tendon in the second round. His goal is to have surgery this coming week to repair it and look toward the future.

“There was pain there every time I threw the right hook,” said Farmer, a southpaw. “I’ll take this as a learning experience. This doesn’t stop anything. I’m still good. I did everything with one hand for nine rounds. (Reyes) better have given me good work. I was fighting with one hand.”

Farmer won easily by scores of 98-94, 97-93 and 96-94 on the judge’s scorecards.

Reyes (19-8, 5 KOs) was a game opponent. He kept coming at Farmer, and there were a few times when he connected. But for the most part, Farmer was in control from start to finish.

On the undercard, budding star Branden Pizarro (5-0, 2 KOs) won a four-round lightweight decision over Chris Gutierrez (0-3).

“It wasn’t difficult at all,” Pizarro said. “(Gutierrez) didn’t want to fight. When I touched him with my right in the first round, he didn’t know what to do. He tried to get in my mind. He tried talking to me. He cursed at me. I just laughed at him.”