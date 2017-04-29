St. Louis Officer Helps Replace Rotted Basketball Hoop At School

ST. LOUIS, Miss. (CBS) — Elementary school students in St. Louis, Missouri have a new hero.
A city police officer says his heart sank when he saw the kids shooting basketballs at rotted hoops.
Officer Michael Owens said he saw the broken down backboard while out on his beat.
That’s when he contacted a friend he thought could help who posted the officer’s request on facebook.
It went viral, and two area stores covered the cost to get the kids a hoop they could shoot at.
The officer’s good will doesn’t end with one school – Officer Owens says 20 companies came forward with offers to help.
He has already identified four other schools where he hopes to get new hoops installed.