Eagles Stay The Course In Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Solid” instead of “sexy” would be the best way to describe the 2017 Draft for the Eagles, and that may not be such a bad thing.

The Eagles appeared to stick with their draft board as opposed to wheeling and dealing in the early rounds like many other teams around the league. Today is hardly the time to give the Eagles an infamous “draft grade” as only time will tell if this draft will be a success. Here is a look at each member of the team’s 2017 draft class with many hoping to make an immediate impact this season.

Round 1: DE Derek Barnett

General manager Howie Roseman said Barnett was the man at the top of the Eagles draft board. The front office admitted there were several other players available which they were not expecting to fall to number 14. However, the Eagles stuck with Barnett and addressed one of their top draft needs. The team is hoping Barnett will balance out the pass rush with Brandon Graham already established on the other side of the line.

Barnett broke Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee. To try and compare the rookie to one of the best defensive linemen in history would be highly unfair. However, if Barnett can develop into a strong pass rusher, the Eagles defensive line could be one of the most dangerous in the NFL. It could also spell the end for Vinny Curry, who struggled last season after signing a new contract.

Derek Barnett says being a first round pick doesn't mean anything….needs to come in and work and earn his teammates' respect.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ww8AKPxXj1 — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) April 28, 2017

Round 2: CB Sidney Jones

The Eagles are apparently willing to take a page out of the 76ers book and wait on an injured player. However, many believed Jones would have been a first-round pick if he had not torn his Achilles tendon in a pre-draft workout. For a team in need of help at cornerback, Jones may be worth the wait. Jones started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman in 2014. The defensive back won’t be ready at the start of the season and may not even play at all in 2017, but a complete recovery could propel Jones into the 2018 starting lineup.

Roseman says they believe Jones will make a complete recovery.#NFLDraft #Eagles pic.twitter.com/JH9pwQxPfm — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) April 29, 2017

Round 3: CB Rasul Douglas

It is a bit of a Cinderella story for Douglas, who went the junior college route before landing at West Virginia. Last year, Douglas’ eight interceptions were tied for the most in the nation. Douglas has the length the Jim Schwartz likes with his defensive backs, but the lack of speed could hurt the rookie against some of the NFL’s faster receivers. Still, Douglas should get a chance to compete for a starting job even by default. With both starting corners from last year gone and Jones going through rehab, the spot opposite the one likely to be occupied by Jalen Mills is wide open.

Rasul Douglas talks about his hardships in junior college before WV..sleeping on the floor not always having much to eat.#NFLDraft #Eagles pic.twitter.com/XwTxkjYvMy — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) April 29, 2017

Round 4: WR Mack Hollins

The first of two-fourth round picks for the Eagles could be more valuable for Dave Fipp than Frank Reich. Hollins was a special teams standout at North Carolina. He did his part as a receiver as well averaging nearly 25 yards per catch in 2015. However, Hollins missed most of his senior season due to a broken collarbone. The speedy receiver will likely be able to contribute on offense, but it may be in a limited role.

Round 4: RB Donnel Pumphrey

Pumphrey rushed for over 2,000 yards last season and over 6,000 for his college career at San Diego State. Pumphrey holds the all-time NCAA Division I rushing record, but his 5’8, 176-pound frame is a concern on the NFL level. This is a position the Eagles desperately needed help with and Pumphrey has the tools to make an immediate impact. It may be more in a Darren Sproles-type role than as a featured back.

Round 5: WR Shelton Gibson

Speed kills in the NFL and Gibson was a tempting fifth round pick because he can flat out fly. However, there are concerns about Gibson’s ability to be a complete receiver. His route running will have to improve if he is to make an impact in the NFL. Gibson competed against Rasul Douglas in practice at West Virginia and will have the same opportunity in Philadelphia.

Round 5: LB Nate Gerry

An interesting pick on day two. The Eagles plan to move Gerry to linebacker after he spent time in the secondary at Nebraska. Gerry’s leadership skills on the field should help his transition, but he will likely have to get stronger and improve on his tackling on the pro level. There may also be a spot for this rookie on special teams.

Round 6: DT Elijah Qualls

The late rounds are usually where teams look to add depth and defensive tackle was hardly a need for the Eagles heading into the draft. However, Jim Schwartz loves to rotate his linemen and adding the versatile Qualls could help down the road. The Washington tackle was able to move around on the Huskies’ defensive front. At 313-pounds, Qualls may have to slim down a bit for the NFL.

Overall: The Eagles needed help with their pass rush, at cornerback and at running back. Many also believed they would add to their wide receiver core. Those goals appear to have been accomplished, but only time will tell. A healthy Jones and an fast impact on the pass rush by Barnett would be a strong start.