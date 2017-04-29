NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Stay The Course In Draft | NFL Draft Photos

Blessing And Curse For Babies Born With Williams Syndrome

April 29, 2017 10:00 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Activities are planned in the coming weeks to raise awareness about a rare and baffling genetic condition.

“Individuals with Williams Syndrome are among the most charming and optimistic and empathetic individuals you will ever meet.”

Melissa Murphy of Wynnewood describes children – including her six-year-old daughter Rose — born with Williams Syndrome.

“The individuals tend to have striking verbal abilities,” she said. “They’re highly social. They often have an affinity for music.”

But curses accompany those blessings. Children with Williams often suffer serious cardiovascular problems and have developmental delays. Next Sunday is Williams Syndrome awareness day at the Phillies, and there’s a fundraising walk at the Navy Yard May 13th.

 

