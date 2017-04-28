NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 04-28-17

April 28, 2017 5:55 PM By Rich Zeoli

3 PM– Ann Coulter did not show up for her speech at UC Berkeley

3:09 PM– Ann Coulter was on Tucker Carlson yesterday

3:35 PM– Trump spoke at the NRA in Atlanta

4:24 pm– No Government Shut Down, at least for another week

4:35 PM–  Bernie Sanders is upset that Obama took money for a speech from Wall Street 

4:40 PM– Rex Tillerson talks about North Korea and their threat

4:50 PM–  President Trump will celebrate his first 100 days in office in PA

5:19 PM– What is Fascism? Is Trump a Fascist? 

5:33 PM–  Free Speech or Hate Speech, which is it?

5:38 PM– Another failed missile test for North Korea

5:53 PM– Bernie Sanders talks Trump and North Korea

