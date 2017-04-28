Zeoli Show Log 04-28-17
3 PM– Ann Coulter did not show up for her speech at UC Berkeley
3:09 PM– Ann Coulter was on Tucker Carlson yesterday
3:35 PM– Trump spoke at the NRA in Atlanta
4:24 pm– No Government Shut Down, at least for another week
4:35 PM– Bernie Sanders is upset that Obama took money for a speech from Wall Street
4:40 PM– Rex Tillerson talks about North Korea and their threat
4:50 PM– President Trump will celebrate his first 100 days in office in PA
5:19 PM– What is Fascism? Is Trump a Fascist?
5:33 PM– Free Speech or Hate Speech, which is it?
5:38 PM– Another failed missile test for North Korea