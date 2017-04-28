Man, 72, Pleads Guilty To Murder In Dispute That Started Over Toys For Tots

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A 72-year-old Bucks County man has pleaded guilty to murder for the Christmas-time shooting of a 73-year-old on the porch of a home in Abington.

Seventy-two-year-old Leroy Clark pleaded guilty to the December 23, 2015 murder of Richard Duncan. And following arguments, it’s up to a judge if Clark is guilty of 1st or 3rd degree murder, or if he is guilty but mentally ill.

Clark was a volunteer with Toys For Tots. But, according to testimony, 73-year-old Richard Duncan confronted him with allegations a woman was claiming Clark told her she would only get toys from the group if she slept with him.

Clark verbally threatened Duncan telling him to keep his mouth shut.

The next day, Clark showed up on Duncan’s front porch, and shot him twice. As Duncan’s wife looked on in shock, Clark walked to his car and drove off.

When police pulled the 72-year-old Clark over, he shot himself in the chest and head. But he survived those self-inflicted wounds.