Singer Sara Bareilles Praises Elementary School Raising Money To Battle Cancer

MORTON, Pa. (CBS) — Those who know cancer know it can reach far beyond just the cells it strikes: it can affect a community.

“I think it’s about letting people know they’re not alone, to be brave, to work really hard at fighting against childhood cancer and try to find a cure,” said Heather Wilson, a teacher at Amosland Elementary School.

That’s why nearly every student at Amosland Elementary School helped make a video dubbed over the Sara Bareilles song “Brave.”

“I really liked how we walked backwards and lip synced the song,” said fifth-grader Sydney Ditullio.

It was a new element of the tenth annual Awareness Walk for the HEADstrong Foundation honoring Nick Colleluori, who attended Ridley High School and died at 21 after battling non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“He created the organization from his hospital bed and begged me at the end of his life to continue and said, ‘This is my promise. I want other people to benefit from my life,'” said Cheryl Colleluori, Nick’s mother.

And that mission has turned into something meaningful.

Over the last ten years, the HEADstrong Foundation has raised $10 million and helped more than 14,000 cancer patients.

Each year, Amosland students walk around the school and past Colleluori’s childhood home.

“We’re walking for everybody who battled cancer, especially Nick. I like how we walk past his house,” said fifth grader Makenna Moore.

To add to their awe, Amosland students found out Friday, Bareilles herself thanked the school through a photo on Instagram, writing in part: “They sent me a box full of goodies and letters and love and showed me just how big their brave is.”

“It just shows what a great community this really is and I’m proud to be a teacher and parent here,” said Jen Gavin, who helps organize the walk each year.

Gavin and Wilson both taught Colleluori when he was a student and they remember his athleticism and always positive spirit.

“We try to turn the sad part into something great,” said Wilson.