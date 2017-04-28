NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select CB Sidney Jones In 2nd Round | Philly Sets Attendance RecordNFL Draft Photos

Police: Woman Runs Over Man After Getting Into Altercation With His Wife

April 28, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, Summerdale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was run over by a woman who got into an altercation with his wife.

Police say the road rage incident took place Friday evening on Summerdale Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.

According to detectives, two women got into an altercation due to an accident. Detectives say the man tried to stop them and pushed the one woman off of his wife.

Police say the woman then got into her car and ran the man over.

The man was transported to Einstein Medical Center and will be released, suffering only from bumps and bruises.

The man’s wife is being questioned.

Police do not have a make or model of the car that ran him over.

