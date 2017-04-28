Philly’s Oldest Energy Co-op Helps Cap Off Science Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Science Festival wraps up Saturday at Penn’s Landing with a number of events and interactive activities on the schedule.

Representatives from the oldest energy co-op in the city will be there.

The member-owned non-profit Energy Co-Op has been around, and under the radar, since 1979. But recently-arrived Executive Director Danali Rhett wants to change that.

“Right now we have about 5000 members, and I would love to triple that, so as many members as I can have,” Rhett said.

One way to do that, she says, is by becoming more visible through events like the Science Festival.

“We’re gonna have a couple of special treats, including a bicycle that you can see how long it takes for you to power up a lightbulb, as well as a couple of scientific experiments,” said Rhett.

The energy buying group is also expanding its services.

Last year the co-op began offering a product derived from landfill gas as a way to avoid supporting the fracking industry.