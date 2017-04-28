NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philly’s Oldest Energy Co-op Helps Cap Off Science Festival

April 28, 2017 10:19 PM By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under: Paul Kurtz, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Science Festival wraps up Saturday at Penn’s Landing with a number of events and interactive activities on the schedule.

Representatives from the oldest energy co-op in the city will be there.

The member-owned non-profit Energy Co-Op has been around, and under the radar, since 1979. But recently-arrived Executive Director Danali Rhett wants to change that.

“Right now we have about 5000 members, and I would love to triple that, so as many members as I can have,” Rhett said.

One way to do that, she says, is by becoming more visible through events like the Science Festival.

“We’re gonna have a couple of special treats, including a bicycle that you can see how long it takes for you to power up a lightbulb, as well as a couple of scientific experiments,” said Rhett.

The energy buying group is also expanding its services.

Last year the co-op began offering a product derived from landfill gas as a way to avoid supporting the fracking industry.

More from Paul Kurtz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch