Latest John Cooper Works MINI Mixes Kitsch And Sporting Heritage

April 28, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: George Polgar, John Cooper Company, MINI John Cooper Works Clubman All4

By George Polgar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The newest MINI John Cooper Works Clubman All4 edition pays homage to the original humble MINI from economy car, born of the mid-50s Suez Canal fuel crisis, to a world class rally, stock car circuit racer, and 60’s pop culture icon.

The John Cooper Company, a Formula One Constructors Champion in 1959 and 1960, created a pint sized racing engine, which took the MINI to new heights of exuberant performance.

Since 2001 the MINI series under BMW ownership has been a resounding success in the identity politics of car marketing. It’s quirky good looks – low and boxy with the wheels pushed far out to the four corners – has attracted buyers of adventuresome tastes on a broad age spectrum from cool seeking Millennial to nostalgic Boomers.

The driven ethic of the current management has produced a nicely engineered and well-put together product that makes the most of the original MINI format.

The latest John Cooper Works edition packs a boisterous 228 horsepower German built 2.0-liter turbo four and an amazingly spacious and accommodating 4-door. The premium finishes of the interior are highlighted by the kitschy huge circular center-dash mounted instrument console.

Base priced at $35,000 the maxed out MINI sport model tops $45,000.

Seating capacity: 5 MSRP:

Horsepower: 228 hp

Dimensions: 168″ L x 71″ W x 57″ H

Curb weight: 3,450 lbs

Wheel size: 18″ diameter, 8″ width

