NFL DRAFT: Complete Draft Coverage | Eagles Select DE Derek Barnett | Fans, Media React | Temple's Haason Reddick Drafted By Cardinals | Philly Sets Attendance RecordNFL Draft Photos

Jury Hands Down $20 Million Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson Over Woman’s Vaginal Mesh Implant Injuries

April 28, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Johnson & Johnson, Peggy Engleman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A jury ruled that Johnson & Johnson needs to shell out millions for a New Jersey woman who suffered serious injuries after being implanted with a vaginal mesh device.

The jury awarded 56-year-old Peggy Engleman $20 million — $2.5 million in compensatory and $17.5 in punitive damages – after her attorneys claimed during a three-week trial in Common Pleas Court that the TVT-Secur medical device was not only defective, but that Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon subsidiary failed to warn of its risks.

Engleman had the device implanted in her in 2007 in an effort to relieve stress urinary incontinence. However, the implant failed and her condition returned. Attorneys argued that Engleman also began experiencing pain and discomfort when the polypropylene mesh from the implant eroded inside of her. Doctors were unable to remove all the remaining mesh despite three surgeries.

Engleman says she now suffers from chronic vaginal pain and pelvic floor spasms, and has also developed a permanent urinary dysfunction.

“I’m happy I could be a voice for other women,” Engleman said in a statement. “It’s been a nightmare, and I feel justice was truly served today.”

This is the third consecutive eight-figure award against Johnson & Johnson in a mesh case in a Philadelphia courtroom. An Indiana woman received a $12.5 million in a 2015 verdict, and in 2016, a Toms River, New Jersey, woman was awarded $13.5 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch