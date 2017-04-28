Airbus: Travelers Could See Gyms On Airplanes Within Couple Years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS) — Imagine doing ab crunches at 36,000 feet.
Travelers may soon be able to fit in a workout while flying the friendly skies.
A3 by Airbus – based in San Jose, California – is showing passengers how it is planning to transform a plane into a gym.
The airplane gym may include a fitness area with yoga mats, seats for resistance bands. It may even have spin classes.
“If I’m on a plane and working out, that’s kind of cool,” said one person.
Airbus says travelers could see a flying gym in the next couple of years.
