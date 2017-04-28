African Nation Recognized In City Hall Flag Raising Ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has recognized a growing immigrant community in the city from one of the smallest countries in Africa.

The Republic of Togo’s flag was raised on a city hall flag pole as members of Philadelphia’s Togolese immigrant community stood nearby.

The Republic of Togo gained its Independence from France 57 years ago.

Mayor Jim Kenney addressed those gathered.

“I, James F. Kenney, the Mayor of the city of Philadelphia, do here by proclaim Friday, April 28th, 2017 to be a day to observe the Republic of Togo Independence Day. Congratulations, and thanks for choosing Philly,” he said.

“We are very proud of our country, where we come from, but at the same time we are very proud to be here because this country has given us so much, and we are here to share and we are very happy about that,” said Sourou Pagbaya, President of the Togolese Association of Pennsylvania.

There are nearly 3,000 members of the Togolese community in the Greater Philadelphia region.