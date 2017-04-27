Traffic Becomes A Nightmare In City As NFL Draft, Penn Relays Kick Off

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, after much fanfare, the city of Philadelphia welcomed the NFL Draft to the Art Museum steps.

But Thursday also marked the start of the Penn Relays and a Phillies game.

With three major sporting events happening in the city on the same day, getting around has practically been a sport of its own.

“It has been nuts. Absolutely crazy,” said Jasmine Moore.

So much so that Moore will not go to work Friday at the height of the NFL Draft and the Penn Relays.

“At my job, they’re letting people take off so they don’t have to deal with the traffic,” she said.

Mauro Guillen says for weeks, he’s had to find alternate routes around the Art Museum, where the Draft is being held, which tacks on time to his daily drive.

“It’s been hard,” Guillen said.

Guillen, a Wharton professor, welcomes the business the Draft is expected to bring in, and he believes a change of venue wouldn’t have changed the effect.

“I think it’s great the Draft is in town because it brings jobs and brings activity. However, I’m not sure it’s necessary to stage it right there in the middle of the town. They could’ve done it at the stadium and it would be the exactly same kind of event. It would’ve brought in the jobs, but not the hassle,” Guillen said.

But Reginald Shoats says the sporting events have been no hassle at all.

“It’s been pretty good for me. I drive for Uber so I know my ins and outs,” Shoats said.

The Penn Relays and the NFL Draft run through Saturday. But some of the road closures and detours for the Draft will continue until May 7.