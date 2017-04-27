Third-Grade Students Find 4-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor In Classroom

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — A group of third-graders made quite the discovery inside their New Jersey classroom on Tuesday.

According to NJ.com, students at the Riverside Elementary School in Princeton found a 4-foot-long boa constrictor that made its way into the classroom.

The room was quickly evacuated as the school’s science teacher removed the snake.

United Raising Limit On Payments To Bumped Flyers To $10,000

The school told NJ.com that the boa constrictor was actually sick and the students finding it probably saved its life.

“This has been a joyous story for us,” Riverside Principal Valerie Ulrich told NJ.com. “Our discovery saved the snake’s life.”

The school believes the scent of a female boa constrictor that the third-grade class is taking care of might have attracted the snake.

“The teacher used the surprising discovery as a teachable moment and asked the students to write a fictional story imagining where the snake came from,” Princeton Schools spokeswoman Brenda Sewell told NJ.com.

Officials do not know where the boa constrictor came from.

A Montgomery Township animal control officer took the snake and it is currently being cared for in a rescue center. If no one claims it in seven days, it will be put up for adoption.

Boa constrictors are not poisonous snakes.