Rand Paul Backs White House Tax Reform Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Republican Senator Rand Paul voiced his support for the Trump administration’s tax reform proposal, but expects to see many members of his own party come out against the plan.

Paul told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the White House really is trying to reduce the amount of money flowing to DC.

“I like it because it’s bold. I like it because it cuts taxes and it doesn’t play games and say we’re going to shift taxes around and it’s going to be revenue neutral. It does cut taxes. It take less money. It sends less money to the federal government. I say, if you want to defeat the beast, you’ve got to starve the beast. That means don’t send more money to Washington.”

That being said, the Kentucky Senator does not expect the initiative to be popular with his colleagues.

“I will tell you that his opponents will be largely establishment Republicans. Establishment Republicans want revenue neutral. Revenue neutral means that some people get a tax cut, if you’re a buddy of government and you have a good lobbyist, you get a tax cut and if you don’t, your taxes will go up. But, the net effect on the economy is zero. A tax cut, on the other hand, is something that will stimulate economy because it will leave, hopefully, trillions of dollars in the hands of those who earned it.”

Paul expressed his frustration that fellow members of the GOP refuse to adopt a conservative consensus that exists outside of the capitol.

“I’ve always said, if we’re going to offset a tax cut, we should do it with spending cuts. Most of the establishment of Washington, and this is why Washington is so out of touch and so beyond belief that they have no common sense up here, most of the conservatives in the country would that’s reasonable, if you’re going to cut taxes and, if revenue is going to go down, cut spending to match that, so the deficit doesn’t grow. In Washington, I can count on one hand how many Senators would be for cutting spending. It’s five or less in the Senate. In the House, it’s about 30 or 40.”