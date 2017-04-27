Public Asked To Help Rate Philadelphia’s Accessibility

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Folks are invited to attend an event at the Field House this Sunday, April 30th, at 2pm to help map accessibility of Philadelphia businesses.

Philadelphia-based Occupational Therapist Alanna Raffel says those who attend will be sent out to different neighborhoods with measuring tape and other items, and asked to answer questions on a new accessibility app about how convenient it is for people with disabilities to utilize various businesses.

“The app is called ‘Access Earth.’ When you go into the app, it pulls up a map based on your current location, and then you can see all the places that have and have not been rated right in that area,” Raffel explained.

The app crowd-sources information from users.

“The information is supposed to be factual information. It’s not an opinion, it’s not like a judgement. It’s just a fact about what features a business has so that people can independently on their own choose whether that’s a place they do or do not want to go to,” Raffel said.

What’s one of the biggest local barriers to accessibility?

“In Philadelphia, one of the main issues is steps to enter,” said Raffel.