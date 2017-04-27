A Look At Possibilities For The Eagles In The Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft begins tonight.

Since it will right here in Philadelphia outside the Art Museum, you probably knew that already. This has become one of the biggest events on the sports calendar and it will be an important weekend for the Eagles.

The Birds hold pick #14 in the first round. This pick originally belonged to the Minnesota Vikings, but the Eagles got it in the Sam Bradford trade. The Eagles own first-round Pick (#12) went to Cleveland in the Carson Wentz deal.

The Eagles have eight selections in this year’s draft:

First Round – #14

Second Round – #43

Third Round – #99

Fourth Round – #118, #139

Fifth Round – #155

Sixth Round – #194

Seventh Round – #230

It will just be the first round tonight. Rounds two and three are tomorrow night. The Draft wraps up with round four through seven on Saturday.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with John Barchard of BGN Radio and Sportsradio 94WIP to get his thoughts on what the Eagles may do and who would be his top choice at #14.