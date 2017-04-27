Police Investigate 2 Shootings In North Philly

April 27, 2017 8:25 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two shootings in North Philadelphia, Thursday night.

The first one happened in the 4000 block of 7th Street, around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting happened in the 1300 block of Seltzer Street, shortly after 6 p.m.

According to investigators, a 34-year-old man was shot several times on the highway. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

Police have not said if both shootings are related.

