Police Arrest Alleged Organizer Of I-676 Bicyclist Mob

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection to the large group of people who rode their bicycles on Interstate-676 on Sunday.
Police say they have arrested the person who was allegedly responsible for organizing the event where hundreds rode their bicycles onto I-676 eastbound near 8th Street.
About 100 Bicyclists Seen Riding On I-676
Police say the juvenile was taken into custody Thursday at 9 a.m. without incident.
His name has not been released.
Eyewitness News viewer Dave Silver captured the scene Sunday afternoon as the bicyclists road on the Vine Street Expressway.
Fortunately, nobody was hit by a passing car.
One Comment
That’s so stupid and downright dangerous for organize an Event by taking a group of bike riders down the expressway, putting everyone at serious risks. There’s a sign that said, non-motorized vehicles ARE NOT ALLOWED. Can’t they read????