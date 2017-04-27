Police Arrest Alleged Organizer Of I-676 Bicyclist Mob

April 27, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Bicyclists, I-676

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection to the large group of people who rode their bicycles on Interstate-676 on Sunday.

Police say they have arrested the person who was allegedly responsible for organizing the event where hundreds rode their bicycles onto I-676 eastbound near 8th Street.

About 100 Bicyclists Seen Riding On I-676

Police say the juvenile was taken into custody Thursday at 9 a.m. without incident.

His name has not been released.

Eyewitness News viewer Dave Silver captured the scene Sunday afternoon as the bicyclists road on the Vine Street Expressway.

Fortunately, nobody was hit by a passing car.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    April 27, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    That’s so stupid and downright dangerous for organize an Event by taking a group of bike riders down the expressway, putting everyone at serious risks. There’s a sign that said, non-motorized vehicles ARE NOT ALLOWED. Can’t they read????

    Reply | Report comment |

