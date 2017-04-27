‘Smile That Lights Up A Room’: Officers Remember Delaware State Trooper Killed In Line Of Duty

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — The loss is palpable.

Long before you step inside Delaware State Police Troop Two, you’re reminded of the ultimate sacrifice made by Cpl. Stephen Ballard. His car, his hat, flags at half-staff to honor a fallen hero.

“This is a very sad day. I stand before you with an aching heart,” said Gov. John Carney.

Ballard, 32, was shot and killed at a Wawa in the 1600 block of Pulaski highway Wednesday afternoon. Police say he noticed suspicious activity inside a burgundy car. When he asked the passenger to step out, that’s when the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Burgon Sealy, opened fire.

“Cpl. Ballard attempted to run for cover behind a parked vehicle,” said Delaware State Police Superintendent Nathaniel McQueen. “Cpl. Ballard immediately went to the ground. The suspect then fired multiple rounds at close range.”

The emotional briefing came in the heels of a 20-hour standoff with Sealy after he barricaded himself inside his home in the Brick Mill Farms development in Middletown.

Police say they came under heavy fire overnight. The suspect surfaced Thursday morning firing at police. He was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.

At Ballard’s home barracks, Eyewitness News spoke with fellow troopers who reflected on the eight-and-a-half-year veteran as a devoted husband and father to a 4-year-old girl. The consummate professional who paid the ultimate price.

“We had a great time working. He was very easy to work with. He loved his job and he loved being out there serving everyone,” said Trooper Chris Martin.

“You hear about the person with that proverbial smile that lights up a room and that was Steve. Very personable,” said Capt. J. Capp.

One of the suspects taken into custody shortly after the shooting happened was questioned and released.

A memorial fund has been set up for Ballard’s family.