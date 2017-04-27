NFL Draft Experience Now Open To Fans

April 27, 2017 2:49 PM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft Thursday night in Philadelphia, but the outdoor fan festival that accompanies the Draft is already open.

200,000 football fans are expected at the three-day NFL Draft Experience.

There are player autograph sessions, virtual reality tents, and a display of Super Bowl rings.

One fan pointed out her favorite:

“Roger Staubach’s, from Dallas. Because that’s when I first fell in love with the game,” she said.

This Eagles fan wasn’t sure who she wanted her team to draft.

“I’m just excited for all the college athletes who worked hard, and I think of their families and how proud they are of them,” she said.

But she did seem sure that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would be booed.

