Creato Trial Jurors View Scene Where Murder Victim Was Recovered

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — On day four of David Creato’s murder trial, jurors were shown photographs of where victim Brendan Creato was found in Cooper River Park.
Among those photographs were several depicting the three-year-old boy lying atop a rock, his body partially submerged in the water.
Detective Nick Volano, who led the crime scene probe, noted that silt from the water has soiled the child’s pajamas but his socks were clean.
Jurors are scheduled to tour the park for themselves, under the guidance of trial judge John Kelley. Another judge issued an order earlier this week barring the news media from that area while the jury was present.
Earlier in the day, defense attorney Richard Fuschino got homicide detective Michael Rhodes to concede that he considered Brendan’s death as a homicide almost from the beginning. But it took two weeks before he considered David Creato a suspect.
Creato was arrested in January of 2016 at a work site, some three months after Brendan’s death, and subsequently charged with murder.