City Councilwoman Trying To Fix Loophole In Dispensary Zoning Rules

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A city councilwoman is trying to fix a loophole in Philadelphia’s zoning rules for medical marijuana dispensaries after discovering a permit was granted for one near a day care center in her district.

Councilwoman Cherelle Parker says the first she heard about a proposed dispensary in the 8300 block of Stenton Avenue was when the permit was granted.

“We were shocked because no one had even given us a courtesy, the district council person whose job is to monitor land use in the area, so that we could have at least communicated with residents who live in the area,” Parker said.

It turns out the site is just across the back from a daycare center. State law forbids dispensaries within 500 feet of schools or daycares, but the city zoning process is separate from the state’s and it doesn’t include the buffer zone.

Parker introduced a bill to add the 500 foot perimeter to city zoning law and is appealing the permit.

The applicant, Jin Yu, did not respond to requests for comment.