7th Annual Philly Tech Week Begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Deep-dive discussions, hackathons, a scavenger hunt for kids, the seventh annual Philly Tech Week begins, with the promise of “something for everyone.”

There’s an augmented and virtual reality boot camp for non-profits. A ‘bar crawl’ of sorts across the city’s innovation scene. An expo for entrepreneurs.

“Close to 100 startups are going to be there talking about jobs they have available, what products that are launching, it really is a massive event where you can take a broad look at what Philly’s tech community is all about,” said Roberto Torres, lead reporter for Technically Philly, the organizer of the event.

Monday brings a tech town hall with Mayor Kenney. Later in the week, a parent-daughter coding workshop.

“We close things off on Friday, the 5th, with our signature event. Traditionally one of the best parties in the Philadelphia tech community, it’s happening this year at UPenn’s Pennovation Center in Grays Ferry,” said Torres.

See all the events at PhillyTechWeek.com.